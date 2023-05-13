Kharar youth shot by gangster friend

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

A 27-year-old youth from Rurkee Pukhta village in Kharar was killed after gangster Gurmeet Singh, alias Gitta, opened fire during an altercation with two of his friends in a Kharar street this morning.

Pardeep Singh

Victim Pardeep Singh was taken by the suspects to the PGI, Chandigarh, with a gunshot wound to the chest, but he died during treatment. The police said Gitta fled the hospital soon after. The other suspect, Parminder Singh, was apprehended and was being questioned by the police.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 Arms Act had been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said: “Parminder has been apprehended, while Gurmeet is absconding. Preliminary investigation does not point to any gang war angle. Only one shot was fired from a countrymade pistol. An altercation may have flared up, leading to the incident.”

Sources said after the incident, both suspects tried to mislead the crowd by claiming five unidentified youths in a car had opened fire at Pardeep and fled the scene.

Officials said Gurmeet was linked to the Bambiha gang and was one of the suspects in the Gurlal Brar murder case. He had allegedly provided the bike used in the crime to the assailants.

Gurlal Brar, younger brother of gangster Goldy Brar, and an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed allegedly by members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall in Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020, said DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu.

Suspect linked to gurlal murder