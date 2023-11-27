Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula

Chandigarh, November 27
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated a multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula.
Khattar said the parking, constructed under the PRASAD scheme, can accommodate 300 vehicles and will benefit devotees coming from faraway places.
“Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme is being implemented across the country with the aim of overall development of pilgrimage and religious sites, said the chief minister.
Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the parking project in October 2020. The project cost Rs 13.55 crore and can accommodate 300 vehicles, the chief minister said.
The parking was inaugurated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. Khattar urged people to follow the path shown by Guru Nanak, saying the Sikh guru emphasised on the values of equality and selfless service through his teachings.
