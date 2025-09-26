Khattar, Kataria join citizens in cleanliness drive

Chandigarh turned into a cleanliness canvas today as Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria led simultaneous “Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” campaigns to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

While Khattar launched the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” voluntary cleanliness drive at the bustling Sector 22 market, Kataria swept floors at Apni Mandi, Sector 15, urging people to make cleanliness a way of life, rather than a token act.

Both leaders administered the “Swachhata Shapath” to hundreds of participants, with the message that “cleanliness is life, our adornment, culture and dharma.”

The day’s events blended symbolism with action: a fruit basket was presented to the daughter of a safai karamchari, eco-friendly cloth bags were distributed to discourage single-use plastic and market lanes were cleaned by officials, students, shopkeepers, civil defence volunteers “safai mitras” and NGOs working shoulder-to-shoulder.

“Cleanliness is not just a government scheme but a people’s movement,” Khattar said, recalling how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s simple act of picking up a broom transformed the nation’s mindset. “Without cleanliness, no achievement or expertise can truly shine.”

Kataria echoed the sentiment, saying: “Cleanliness is life; even God resides in cleanliness. Just as we clean our homes for Diwali, we must keep our surroundings clean every day. The Prime Minister alone cannot clean the country; every citizen must contribute to the cause.”

The events saw the presence of Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, senior IAS and HCS officers, councillors, and hundreds of citizens.