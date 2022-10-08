Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today attended “akhand path” being held at Gurdwara Nada Sahib to thank the Almighty after the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict to uphold the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

Later, interacting with mediapersons, the CM said the day when the SC announced its verdict to uphold the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, he had decided to pay obeisance at the gurdwara “to thank Waheguru Ji”.

He said the “akhand path” of Guru Granth Sahib started today and the “bhog” ceremony would be held on October 9. “I will also attend the ‘bhog’ ceremony,” he said.

Khattar said he had appealed to the citizens of Haryana, especially the Sikh community, to join hands to serve society through the Haryana Gurdwara Managing Committee.

Responding to a question regarding the formation of the committee, he said 18 months’ time was given to a 41-member ad hoc committee that was formed earlier. Now, such a provision will be made in the Act that if the committee is not able to work full time due to court orders or any other reason, then the government will have the right to form a new ad hoc committee, he added.

The CM said the tenure of the new ad hoc committee would remain the same as 18 months or till the election process was completed. After the completion of the election process, the ad hoc committee would hand over all its functioning to the new committee, he added.

The CM said the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana had been started by the state government to ensure a maximum publicity of the teachings of saints and great men. The birth anniversaries of Sant Kabir Das, Guru Ravidas, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and others were being celebrated at the state level, said Khattar.

Ad hoc committee

