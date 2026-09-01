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Home / Chandigarh / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan QR Code launched in Fatehgarh Sahib

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan QR Code launched in Fatehgarh Sahib

The code will enable players to easily access essential information related to the sporting event

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind releases the QR code in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.
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The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Sona Thind, today officially launched a QR code for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026, aimed at making the registration and verification process for participating players more convenient and streamlined.

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Speaking on the occasion she said the QR code would enable players to easily access essential information related to the sporting event and facilitate a smoother registration and verification process. The initiative would also promote greater use of digital technology in the management of the games, she said.

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She urged youngsters to participate in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in large numbers and showcase their sporting talent. She said sports not only helped youngsters remain physically fit but also inculcated discipline, self-confidence, team spirit and a competitive attitude among them.

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