Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Referees supervise matches in formals

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, September 14

While the Punjab Sports Department claims to promote sports by organising Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, football matches at the Sector 78 Sports Complex are played for mere 30 minutes.

Usually, matches, which are played in the 70-minute or 90-minute format, are being completed in 30 or 40 minutes as the organisers claim to have a large number of teams. The matches are being supervised by referees wearing formal clothes standing at one half of the ground.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, he claimed that limited resources and a large number of teams might have forced officials to shorten match timings.

“We have to complete these games within the stipulated time. We have got an overwhelming response and the timings of matches are reduced may be due to time constraint,” said Hayer.

On officials wearing casual clothes while supervising the matches, Hayer said: “We know about the shortcomings. As I said, we will learn from here and the upcoming championships will be better for sure. We have limited resources and we are taking help of our teachers in organising these matches. However, the positive side is that the government has received an overwhelming response and the players are getting some competition to perform.”

“The officials have to conduct U-14, U-17, U-19 and girls’ categories matches in just 10 days. How else they will conduct these games?” said an official.

Not only football, but also kabbadi matches are also supervised by officials wearing casual clothes. “There is no option of medical facility on the ground,” claimed a coach.