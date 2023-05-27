Khelo India Games: Dr Rajinder Singh Mann is NTO for boxing events

Chandigarh, May 26
Dr Rajinder Singh Mann, Assistant Professor at GGD SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Secretary Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, and treasurer North Zone Boxing Federation of India, has been assigned the duty of National Technical Officer (NTO) by the Boxing Federation of India for conducting boxing events in Khelo India University Games.
