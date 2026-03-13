Khelo India Masters Games in city from March 20 to 22

In a major development, the city will host the 5th Khelo India Masters National Games 2026 for the first time. The competitions will be held at various venues across Chandigarh from March 20 to 22. The Games will feature 10 disciplines, with nearly 3,500 athletes from 28 states expected to participate.

Advertisement

The highest participation is in team events. As many as 28 teams have registered for hockey, 25 each for football and kabaddi, 16 for basketball, 14 for volleyball and seven for netball.

Advertisement