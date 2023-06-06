Khelo India Varsity Games: Panjab University contingent gets warm welcome

Chandigarh, June 5
Panjab University contingent, winners of the 3rd Khelo India University Games (KIUG), received a grand welcome on the university campus here today. The contingent won the overall championship by bagging 69 medals - 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze - by overcoming a neck-and-neck competition for the top position. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, emerged second with 68 medals.
Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig congratulated the contingent and officials. Thereafter, a victory procession was organised on the campus. This is for the second time the PU has won the overall trophy. It won the inaugural edition of the games in 2020, held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha. The contingent had won 46 medals - 17 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze.
