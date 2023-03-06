Khuda Lahora man walks free as prosecution fails to prove charges

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 5

Bharat, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has acquitted Mangalpreet Singh, a resident of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh, in an alleged case of rash driving and causing death by negligence after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a case for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC on the complaint of a person, Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Sector 48, Chandigarh.

Rajesh said a motorcyclist by hit by a car on February 11, 2022. The biker, who suffered injuries, was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. On the basis of the statement, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested later. Finding a prima facie case, a chargesheet was filed against him under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Prabal Vikrant, counsel for the accused, said he was falsely implicated in the case. During cross-examination, the complainant said he did not see the vehicle on the day of the accident. People gathered on the spot told him about the description of the vehicle. He argued that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubts.

After hearing the arguments the court acquitted the accused. The court said the prosecution had failed to prove the case against the accused. It was clear that the complainant was not present at the time of the alleged incident. He specifically said he did not see the vehicle on the day of accident, but persons gathered there told him about the description of the vehicle. No public witness was produced in the investigation. In view of this,

the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the identity of the accused beyond the reasonable shadow of doubt.