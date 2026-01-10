Harayana’s Khushdeep Hooda stunned second seed Punjab’s Aarav Saini 6-0 6-4 to win the boys’ U-14 title on the concluding day of the Roots AITA Challenge Series National Ranking Championship in Zirakpur today.

Top seed Punjab’s Aryaveer Sharma won the boys’ U-18 final by recording a comeback win over second seed Haryana’s Aksh Jood. Sharma lost the opening set 4-6, but returned with 6-3 verdict to level the match. In the deciding set, he posted a 6-1 win to bag the gold medal.

The pair of Gorish Rana and Nikunj Arora won the boys’ U-14 doubles final. The winning pair overpowered a tough challenge by Yajat Vaid and Ikshan Deep 4-6 7-5 10-4. Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-14 semifinals, top seed Haryana’s Tanya Bhatnagar defeated Assam’s Ayushree Nath 6-0 6-1 and Sehajpreet Kaur Kakka outplayed Punjab’s Inayat Mittal 6-3 6-2.