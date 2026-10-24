Khushwant Singh Lit Fest opens with call to disagree without disrespect

The 15th Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) 2026 opened at the historic Kasauli Club on Friday with former Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane (retd) launching ‘Forever Young KSLF’, an initiative aimed at encouraging young and aspiring writers.

General Naravane urged young writers to write fearlessly and responsibly. “Disagree on issues, but don’t disrespect the person. The pen, like the sword, must be wielded with honour,” he said, echoing the theme of the festival this year, ‘The Art of Disagreement: Conversations Across Divides’.

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Festival director Rahul Singh, son of late Khushwant Singh, remembered his father as a disciplined writer, prolific humourist and fearless voice who wrote every day for nearly seven decades. “Disagreement is not a threat to democracy but its very essence,” he said. On this year’s theme, Rahul said the idea had been conceived months before the student protests began, making it particularly relevant in the current political climate and in the wake of student protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Recalling his father’s philosophy, Rahul emphasised the importance of humour and dialogue in a democracy. His father, who was known for his irreverent writing and fearless criticism of those in power, shared Rahul, believed humour was essential to keeping authority accountable. “Only dictatorships lack humour,” said Rahul.

The day featured discussions spanning gender equality, political history, food, faith, science and emotional well-being.

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Lawyer and author Mihira Sood, in conversation with journalist Anna M Vetticad, discussed the limitations of legal reforms in achieving gender equality.

Journalist and author Sanjoy Hazarika examined Mizoram’s transition from insurgency to democracy, including the 1986 Mizo Peace Accord, while chef-author Rahul Akerkar reflected on his culinary journey and the importance of authenticity and experimentation.

Other sessions explored curiosity and unconventional thinking, Sikh spirituality, trauma and anger, and coping with grief. Veena Naravane and Bahar Dutt discussed emotional healing after the loss of a loved one, highlighting the importance of allowing children to express their grief.

An interactive workshop by author Alexander Kopelman brought together students and teachers from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and neighbouring areas to explore individuality, self-discovery and social expectations.

The festival brought together writers, journalists, academicians and readers for conversations on diverse subjects, underscoring the importance of dialogue and respectful disagreement.