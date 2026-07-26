Kidnapped 3-year-old child rescued from Ambala railway station

A three-year-old boy was rescued from the Ambala Cantonment railway station after he was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified man from Sunny Enclave in Kharar a day earlier.

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The kidnapper had served alcohol to the boy’s father Dharmendra, a migrant labourer. He fled with the child after his father got drunk.

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The boy was taken to the Ambala railway station for further journey to Bihar.

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On seeing heavy police presence at the railway station, the kidnapper managed to escape, leaving the child behind.

Hardeep Singh, in-charge of the Sunny Enclave police post, said Dharmendra, originally a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was a labourer while his wife worked as a domestic help. On Thursday, Dharmendra met an unknown man, who came to his home and started consuming liquor with him.

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Around 4 pm, the man allegedly kidnapped three-year-old Deva after Dharmendra got drunk.

Shortly after, Dharmendra’s wife returned from work and found her child missing. Unable to find the child, they reported the matter to the police.

Accused flees

The CCTV footage of the area showed the child accompanying the accused.

The police later received information that the accused, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, was preparing to flee to his native place with the kidnapped child.

The police began searching for the child at the Ambala railway station and recovered him after the accused fled leaving him behind.