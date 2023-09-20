Kids at Panchkula school made aware of nutritious food

Panchkula, September 19
The month of September is being celebrated as “Poshan Maah” at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 here.
Principal Sanjeev Aggarwal said various competitions were being organised to make students aware of nutritious food and cleanliness. A pledge of cleanliness and hygiene was administered to all students during the prayer meeting and a cleanliness campaign was conducted on the school premises.
Students are being made aware through competitions like ‘Handwashing Day’, recipe competition, poster making and speech contests being held in classrooms.
Aggarwal said students bagging top three positions in the competitions would be honoured on September 30.
