Kids Golf Tourney: Chandigarh’s Sohraab Singh Talwar, Rabab Kahlon, Gairat Kaur Kahlon bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Local golfers Sohraab Singh Talwar and sister duo Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon brought laurels by winning medals in the first series of the Indian Leg US Kids Golf Fall 2022 Tournament.

Talwar claimed runner-up position in the U-9 category, whereas Rabab won the girls’ U-10 event and her sister finished second in the girls’ U-8 event. The performance-based event will enable players to qualify for the World Championship to be held in the USA next year.

Talwar, who is a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, here, has been actively playing golf since 2018 and has more than 40 titles in his kitty. He started playing in Category F (U-7). Though he is still 8 years old, he has moved to Category D (9-10 years). He had played full tour of North Zone IGU (Indian Golf Union) Sub-Junior & Junior Feeder Tour 2021 and was ranked 2nd in his category. He lost in the playoff as he was tied 1st after completing his rounds. Last year, he won events like Greens to Glory, Albatross, The Tee Box and others. He recently won the IGU events played in Dehradun and Forest Hill Mohali in Category D.

Sisters in top form

Sister duo Rabab and Gairat ended the first day at the second position in their respective categories. However, on the concluding day, Rabab won the event, while her younger sister Gairat maintained her lead to finish second. Last month, Rabab and Gairat participated in SA Kids Golf Junior Open, Junior Africa Challenge and Dunbar Cup. Rabab won the SA Kids Golf Junior Open.