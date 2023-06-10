Kidzania Summer Camp organised

Gian Jyoti Global, Mohali

The school organised ‘Kidzania Summer Camp’ wherein students took part in various activities bringing out their creative side as well as improving their knowledge. Every day, students enjoyed three to four activities ranging from art and craft, calligraphy, communication skills, dance and aerobics, table etiquettes, no-fire cooking, etc.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

Veda Mahajan of class VI-A of the school won the first prize in the final round of the Punjab Mega Colouring Contest. She was presented a cash prize of Rs 10,000, along with a trophy and a medal.

Shivalik Public, Mohali

NCC cadets of the school performed ‘nukkad natak’ and participated in essay writing and poster making competitions on environment. The activities centered around the basic concept of ‘go green and plastic-free’. The cadets also took a pledge to safeguard the environment.