Kin allege foul play in death of woman at Sector 36

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

A 25-year-old woman reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at Sector 56 on the night of Monday. Her kin have alleged foul play in her death.

The victim, identified as Shivani, a native of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, was married to Sunny Singh of Sector 56 in November, 2021. The couple has a four-month-old son.

Shivani’s brother Varinder Partap Singh alleged they suspected foul play in her death. “My uncle was informed about Shivani’s death by Sunny and his family. They had claimed that she died by suicide,” he said.

Varinder alleged that his sister had a disturbed married life. “My brother-in-law used to quarrel with her. We have informed the police about everything in detail,” he added.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for autopsy.

Inspector Eram Rizvi, Sector 39 SHO, said they were investigating the matter and action would be taken as per law. “A magisterial probe will be conducted into the matter,” he added.