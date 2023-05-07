Kin file revision petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Deepinder Kaur, mother, and Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, brother of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, have filed a revision petition challenging the order of the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, dated February 2 in which he held their protest petition infructuous and non-maintainable qua the role of police officials.

Advocate shot dead in Sector 27 park Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on the night of September 20, 2015. Initially, the police investigated the case. Later, they handed it over to the CBI in 2016.

The Special Judge, CBI court, has issued a notice to the investigating agency, CBI, for June 7 to file a reply on the revision petition.

After six years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed an untraced report in December 2020. The complainants filed a protest petition against the untraced report.

After further investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Kalyani Singh in the case. The complainants told the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, that they would like to peruse the protest petition qua the role of Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, then ASP, and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of the Chandigarh Police.

In the protest petition, the complainants said the CBI in its untraced report also recommended regular disciplinary action against Poonam Dilawari and Guriqbal Singh Sidhu for lapses at the initial stages of investigation, which allegedly handicapped the progress of investigation.

The complainants said the trial court might treat the protest petition as complaint or direct the further investigation.

The complainants said the observation made by the trial court that it does not find any obvious and prima facie incriminating material against the exonerated police officers was prima facie wrong. They said there was ample evidence on record to proceed and take cognisance against the named police officers.