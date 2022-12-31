Kin of 2 outsourced civic body staffers get Rs 2.5L cheque each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra handed over cheques for Rs 2.5 lakh each to the kin of two outsourced civic body employees, who died due to natural causes. The amount was given from the insurance cover provided by Punjab and Sind Bank.

The duo — Vikas and Sajjan Singh of the MC’s sanitation wing — passed away due to natural causes recently. The cheques were given to the nominees of both employees i.e. Raveena, sister of Vikas, and Suraj Mukhi, wife of Sajjan Singh.

Mitra said this was the first-of-its-kind insurance cover for death provided by the bank without payment of premium either by the MC or the beneficiary. It was made possible only with the insurance scheme offered on the salary accounts of all MC employees. As per the scheme, Rs 40 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased in case of an accidental death.

She said this beneficiary scheme for MC employees, conceived in collaboration with Punjab & Sind Bank, was launched recently.

She said this scheme was for all its 10,500 employees working in different wings of the MC, including 925 door-to-door waste collectors, 543 daily wagers, 76 contractual workers and 5,272 outsourced staff, and 1,100 employees of Lions firm, which is looking after sanitation works in Sectors 31 to 62.

