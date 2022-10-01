Panchkula: Kin of 25 victims of cylinder blast to get Rs 2.1-crore relief

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 30

A Division Bench of the Permanent Lok Adalat, Public Utility Services, here has awarded a compensation of Rs 2.1 crore to the families of 25 victims of the LPG cylinder blast that occurred at Himshikha in November 10, 2015.

Justice CL Kochhar, Chairman, Public Utility Services Lok Adalat, and its member, Anil Malhotra, while delivering the verdict, directed the company and the gas agency to pay the compensation with 7 per cent interest per annum to the families of the 25 victims.

Counsel Vijay Bansal and Bhag Singh Negi had filed the petition on behalf of 27 victims for compensation on March 21, 2016. Ten persons were killed in the blast and 17 injured. The court rejected the claim of two of the injured.

Bansal said on the night of November 10, 2015, a house was engulfed in fire after an LPG cylinder blast. Soon after the first blast, rescuers tried to save the house owner and his family. As rescue operation was underway, another blast took place, killing the rescuers and others. The incident took place in House No. 349, Himshikha Colony. Six adjoining houses were also damaged due to the blasts.

