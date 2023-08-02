Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

Two persons, including the brother of a former BJP councillor, were arrested by the CBI while accepting Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a resident of Ram Darbar on behalf of a UT police constable, Pawan, who is absconding.

The two accused were produced before the court today and were remanded in three-day custody.

The CBI claimed that the accused were demanding money from Deepak, a resident of Phase II, Ram Darbar, after threatening him with implication in an extortion case registered by the Operations Cell in July.

According to the CBI, on July 22, a policeman visited the complainant’s shop at Ram Darbar and told him that Inspector Harinder Sekhon, incharge, Operations Cell, had asked him to see him. The complainant went to Operations Cell office in Sector 26, where Sekhon and Pawan were already present.

The complainant was questioned about his association with Mani Rajput, who is an accused in the extortion case. The police told the complainant that they had found chats between him and Mani that established he was an accomplice of Mani.

The CBI, in its remand application, mentioned that the complainant alleged that Pawan and Sekhon pressured him to pay Rs 7 lakh in bribe for not including his name in the case. It is alleged that the complainant was illegally kept at the Operations Cell and let off on July 23.

The remand application further states that the complainant alleged that on July 27, Manish Dubey, alias Bablu; and Anil Goyal, alias Kuki, both private persons, took him to Operations Cell, where he was again pressured for the bribe.

The complainant, however, approached the CBI, following which the bureau sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Dubey, who is brother of a former BJP councillor, and Kuki, while accepting the bribe.

The CBI said they conducted searches at the premises of the accused, including the absconding constable, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Despite repeated attempts, Inspector Harinder Sekhon could not be contacted.

Inspector’s role under scanner, shifted to Police Lines

Inspector Harinder Sekhon, Operations Cell incharge, whose role has come under the CBI scanner in the case, was transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26, on Tuesday. The CBI also issued a notice to the Inspector to join investigation at its office in Sector 30 today. However, he didn’t turn up.

Constable booked in extortion case in 2020

Pawan, during his posting at the Crime Branch, was accused of extorting money from a liquor contractor. A case was also registered against him and another constable at the Sector 39 police station in 2020.

Was posted in PCR wing

Despite being posted in the PCR wing, Constable Pawan was demanding money in a case of Operations Cell, which has raised several questions.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI