Kin stage protest after girl's death on railway tracks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

A day after a six-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks at the Industrial Area, Phase II, her kin staged a protest at the Poultry Farm Chowk for around two hours that led to a traffic jam.

Following the protest, the GRP registered a case against unidentified persons.

The traffic moving towards Zirakpur was disrupted and had to be diverted to Panchkula. The local police pacified the protesters by assuring them that necessary action would be taken.

Madhu, a resident of Ram Darbar, had gone missing around 5 pm on Friday. The family members searched for her. The body was discovered by the Railway police on Saturday. The driver of a goods train had informed the police that a girl had been hit by the train.