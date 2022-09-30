Kin to pursue protest plea against cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The brother of Sippy Sidhu, who was murdered in a Sector 27 Park in 2015, has deposed before the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, they will like to pursue protest petition qua role of then ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of the Chandigarh Police.

The report recommended disciplinary action against then ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu and Inspector Poonam Dilawari for lapses in initial probe

Sippy’s brother Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu recorded his statement before the court in the presence of public prosecutor Narender Singh. The statement was recorded after the court asked for their views on the protest petition in view of that fact the CBI had already filed the charge-sheet in the case against Kalyani Singh, accused in the case.

Jasmanpreet and his mother Deepinder Kaur had filed the protest petition on the untraced report filed earlier by the CBI in the case.