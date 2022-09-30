Kin to pursue protest plea against cops

Chandigarh, September 29
The brother of Sippy Sidhu, who was murdered in a Sector 27 Park in 2015, has deposed before the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, they will like to pursue protest petition qua role of then ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of the Chandigarh Police.
Lapses in initial probe
- Sippy’s brother and his mother had filed the protest petition on the untraced report filed earlier by the CBI in the case
- The report recommended disciplinary action against then ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu and Inspector Poonam Dilawari for lapses in initial probe
Sippy’s brother Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu recorded his statement before the court in the presence of public prosecutor Narender Singh. The statement was recorded after the court asked for their views on the protest petition in view of that fact the CBI had already filed the charge-sheet in the case against Kalyani Singh, accused in the case.
Jasmanpreet and his mother Deepinder Kaur had filed the protest petition on the untraced report filed earlier by the CBI in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...