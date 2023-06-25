Kingpin of inter-state robbers' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The police today claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the inter-state gang of robbers, also known as ‘Irani gang’, which was involved in several cases of cheating and robbery in Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR among other states.

Four theft, cheating cases solved: Cops The police said the recent robbery incidents in the city indicated a pattern of crime committed by a gang of some unidentified persons posing themselves as cops. The police analysed the CCTV footage and identified them as ‘Irani Gang’. The suspect was nabbed near the Sector 42 lake on Saturday. With his arrest, four cases of theft and cheating have been solved.

The suspect has been identified as Sultan Khan (46), alias Amjad Ali, alias Gabbar Ali, alias Bhuru, of Irani Colony, Sendhwa, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh.

The police said the recent robbery incidents in the city indicated a pattern of crime committed by a gang of some unidentified persons posing themselves as cops.

The police analysed the CCTV footage and identified them as ‘Irani Gang’. The suspect was nabbed near the Sector 42 lake here. With his arrest, four cases of theft and cheating have been solved.

A motorcycle with fake number plate, a bag, a cap, a mask, a fake ID, a fake CBI card, a country-made pistol and four live cartridges had recovered from him, the police said.

Sources said the suspects were stated to be descendants of centuries of Iranian migrants who settled in India. The gang of about 350 families operates in India. Around 400-500 youths, divided in teams of 4-5 member each, are active. They all have muscular body. They look like cops because of their physique.

During interrogation, Sultan disclosed that the gang used to operate as an Agra team. “Two members impersonating as cops used to target senior citizens. They used to ask them to take off their jewellery on the pretext of police checking. They would then pack the jewellery in a paper packet. Instead of returning the original jewellery, they used to hand over fake jewellery in a similar packet to the victim(s). At the same time, another gang member used to come pretending to be a passer-by and hands over his belongings to the impersonator so as to gain confidence of the victim. Another gang member, stationed some meters away, used to keep a watch and other gang member used to wait with a car or bike to flee with the booty. They usually leave the state where they commit crime,” the police said. During interrogation, it also came to fore that they used to stay at luxury hotels.

“The suspect is married and has three children. He is already booked in seven cases of theft and cheating. The remaining gang members have been identified and they will be arrested soon,” the police said.