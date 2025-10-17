DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Kirshanu Sharda, arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe for Punjab DIG Bhullar, played hockey for Chandigarh

Kirshanu Sharda, arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe for Punjab DIG Bhullar, played hockey for Chandigarh

However, the 30-year-old's claim to fame is working unofficially with the teams of politicians, police officials and singers

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:35 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kirshanu was allegedly a frequent visitor to Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh and attended many promotional campaigns by the Punjab Police.
Advertisement

Kirshanu Sharda, arrested along with Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a bribery case, represented the Chandigarh hockey team in senior nationals many times.

Advertisement

However, the 30-year-old's claim to fame is working unofficially with the teams of politicians, police officials and singers.

Advertisement

His social media posts are mostly about a flamboyant Congress leader from Patiala.

Advertisement

Sources said Kirshanu was allegedly a frequent visitor to Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh and attended many promotional campaigns by the Punjab Police.

"Many police officers know him and keep in touch with him," sources said.

Advertisement

He was recently seen at a musical programme by a Hoshiarpur-born singer, songwriter, actor and poet in Chandigarh.

The CBI arrested Kirshanu from Sector 21, Chandigarh, reportedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, purportedly on behalf of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and Kirshanu Sharda were arrested by the CBI on Thursday in a Prevention of Corruption Act case.

They will be produced in a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday, CBI officials said.

CBI officials claimed to have recovered Rs 5 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold from his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 40. The police officer was picked up from his Mohali office and arrested in Chandigarh on the complaint of a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh, Naresh Batta.

The complainant alleged that Bhullar demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a middleman, Kirshanu—who was also arrested—to settle a 2023 FIR lodged at the Sirhind police station and to ensure no further coercive action was taken against him.

Apart from cash and gold, the CBI claimed to have seized the keys to BMW and Audi cars, documents of properties in Punjab, including a farmhouse in Samrala, 22 luxury watches, 40 litres of imported liquor, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts