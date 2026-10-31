Ajay Paul Jagga, a member of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council, has urged the Punjab Government to intervene urgently to prevent the auction of two heritage chairs designed by renowned architect Pierre Jeanneret, which have been listed for sale by Lux-Auction in Luxembourg.

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In a representation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Secretaries of the Union Ministries of External Affairs and Culture, Jagga has sought the registration of an FIR, a police investigation and diplomatic intervention to secure the return of the chairs to India.

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The two teakwood “Office Cane Chairs”, dating back to around 1955, have been listed as Lot No. 88 (Reference LXA-ZB-7209), with an estimated value of €8,000 to €10,000.

Jagga drew attention to the Punjabi inscription “Ki Bh 6” (ਕਿ: ਭ: 6), reportedly painted on the chairs, which he believes could establish their connection with Kisan Bhawan.

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Calling the listing a matter of concern for Punjab’s heritage, Jagga urged the state government to immediately approach the auction house and seek suspension of the sale pending verification of the chairs’ provenance and ownership.

He also sought disclosure of the consignor’s identity, the complete chain of ownership and documents relating to the private collection from which the chairs reportedly originated in 2007.

Jagga argued that if the chairs were established to be government property removed without lawful authority, their unauthorised removal would warrant criminal proceedings. He sought that the matter be entrusted to the Director General of Police, Punjab, for an investigation into how the furniture reached the international auction market.

He further urged the Punjab Government to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs for diplomatic intervention with the Luxembourg authorities and seek assistance from the Ministry of Culture under the applicable cultural-property framework.

Besides recovering the two chairs, Jagga called for a comprehensive exercise to identify other Pierre Jeanneret furniture from Chandigarh’s administrative buildings that may have entered private collections overseas.

He said the historical significance of the furniture far exceeded its commercial value and that the government should ensure that any article established as part of Punjab’s institutional heritage was brought back to India.