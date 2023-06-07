Kishangarh residents protest poor quality of drinking water

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Residents held a protest against the poor quality of drinking water supplied at Kishangarh village, here today.

They alleged that people were forced to drink sewage-laced water. Be it roads, schools or any basic facility, the Municipal Corporation and MP Kirron Kher have no interest in the welfare of villagers.

The protesting residents reached the MC office to gift bottles filled with dirty water to the Mayor.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said: “If the MC cannot provide basic facilities to people, then why did it merge the village with it? People here pay electricity bills and other taxes. Still, there is no one to address their issues. When we spoke to the authorities concerned, they said the village was outside ‘lal dora’. Hence, it was out of their jurisdiction. If this is the case, then why do they charge water bill?”

He said: “Several people are falling ill due to dirty drinking water. If safe drinking water is not provided at the earliest, we will hold a bigger protest outside the Municipal Corporation office.”

The protesting residents said water was not even good for bathing. The Municipal Corporation had spent a huge sum on drinking water projects. Still, people are getting dirty water. Though the issue has been raised several times, no action had been taken.