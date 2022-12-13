Mohali: Kishanpura villagers protest demolition

Mohali, December 12
Around 12 residents of Kishanpura village, along with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, today staged a protest at the office of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), alleging that a structure built in 1975 (10 bisva) on their farm land, where they stay with their cattle, was demolished allegedly without prior notice.
The affected villagers said, “The household goods worth lakhs of these farmers are lying in the open.”They demanded that the victim’s family be compensated for the demolished structure and action taken against the officials concerned.
Mohali Chief Town Planner Harpreet Singh Bajwa said, “Due process was followed in demolishing the structure. Prior notices were issued and visits to the site made by GMADA officials. We have all record to prove that action was taken following the due process of law.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...