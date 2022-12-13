Mohali: Kishanpura villagers protest demolition

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 12

Around 12 residents of Kishanpura village, along with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, today staged a protest at the office of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), alleging that a structure built in 1975 (10 bisva) on their farm land, where they stay with their cattle, was demolished allegedly without prior notice.

The affected villagers said, “The household goods worth lakhs of these farmers are lying in the open.”They demanded that the victim’s family be compensated for the demolished structure and action taken against the officials concerned.

Mohali Chief Town Planner Harpreet Singh Bajwa said, “Due process was followed in demolishing the structure. Prior notices were issued and visits to the site made by GMADA officials. We have all record to prove that action was taken following the due process of law.”

#Mohali