The Kisna Diamond Marathon, a flagship event of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd (HK) under its ‘Run for Swachh Bharat’ initiative, was officially honoured with the Guinness World Records™ title for organising the 5-km race simultaneously across 55 cities in India on 28th December 2025. The honour was presented on January 7 in Mumbai.

The 10th Edition of the marathon recorded participation by over 20,000 runners nationwide, with synchronized flag-offs and structured coordination across all participating locations. The marathon brought together runners from metropolitan cities, emerging urban centres and rural regions to reinforce its message of ‘Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat’.

