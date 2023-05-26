KIUG: 271 PU athletes to vie in 16 disciplines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

A contingent of 271 athletes will represent Panjab University in 16 disciplines under the guidance of Dr Gurcharn Singh Gill, contingent manager, in the Khelo India University Games, which was announced open by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

Gill has earlier accompanied Panjab University teams of handball, yachting, baseball and softball as manager. Meanwhile, a total of 54 coaches and managers will accompany the teams.

Panjab University had won the 2020 edition of the Khelo India University Games at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha. The side had got a total of 46 medals, including 17 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze to claim the top position. In the following year, the defending champions had finished overall third with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze.

The last edition of the games was held at the School of Engineering and Technology, Jain University, Karnataka.

The 10-day-long event, which will conclude on June 3, will be held in Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Gorakhpur.