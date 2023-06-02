KIUG: PU contingent continues to lead

Chandigarh, June 1
Panjab University (PU) continued to lead the medal tally of the ongoing Khelo India University Games at Uttar Pradesh today.
Improving their overnight tally of 48 medals, the contingent is now leading the tally with 56 medals, including 24 gold, 12 silver and 20 bronze. The side is closely followed by Guru Nank Dev University, Amritsar, at second position with 51 medals, including 17 gold, 23 silver and 11 bronze.
Meanwhile, the PU men’s relay team won gold medal in the 4x400-m event today. Gug Kaur bagged another medal in the ongoing games as she claimed the top podium in the women’s 800-m dash. The men’ archery team claimed bronze medal in the compound event, while judoka Aryan Drall claimed third position in the men’s 73-kg event. In fencing, Dhruv Walia claimed silver medal in men’ sabre event. The games are schedule to conclude on June 3.
