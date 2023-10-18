Kiyan Joseph wins gold in skating

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 17

Kiyan Joseph claimed two gold medals (rink-4 race and road race) in the boys’ 7-9 age group, during the Manav Mangal School Skating Carnival that concluded yesterday. The event witnessed participation by 400 skaters from the tricity.

Rolling Tigers skaters won 33 medals, including 15 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze. In the boys’ 5-7 inline event, Anhad Singh won bronze medal and gold medal in the rink race 4. Cheshta Yadav won bronze in rink race 4 and Kabir Mitter won bronze in road race of boys’ 5-7 quad event. Prisha won two gold medals in the girls’ 7-9 inline event of rink race 3 and 4, while Kaayna Bhardwaj won silver medal in road race.

Jennica Sharma, in the girls’ 7-9 category, won silver in rink 2 and gold in road race. Stakshi Misri won two gold medals in the girls’ 9-11 quad event, while Aakasa Sharma won bronze in the rink 1 and gold in road race in the same age group. Aayan Singla bagged two silver in rink 1 and 2, in the boys’ 9-11 quad event, while Riditya Jhalaria won two gold in the rink 3 and 4 of boys’ 9-11 inline event.

Japjot Singh won gold medal in road race in the same age group, while Gauresh Pahwa won bronze in rink 1 and silver in rink 2 of the boys’ 11-14 quads event. Abhav Bhandari won bronze in rink 4 inline event, while Jugraj Singh claimed silver in rink 4 of the boys’ 11-14 age group. Pranav Thakur won silver in road race of boys’ 11-14 quads event. Tarunjot Singh bagged two silver in rink 2 and road race of the boys’ 14-17 quads event.

