Knifepoint robbery, molestation accused held within 36 hours in Panchkula

Panchkula Police arrested an accused within 36 hours of a knifepoint robbery and molestation of a young woman in Sector 7, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused has been identified as Neeraj, 26, a resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, who was living as a tenant in Chandigarh. He was produced before a court and taken on two-day police remand.

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According to DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, the incident took place around 9.30 pm in Sector 7 when the accused allegedly threatened the woman with a knife, snatched her mobile phone and molested her before fleeing the spot.

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A case was registered at the Sector 7 police station under Sections 74 and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Crime Branch-2 team, led by its in-charge Praveen Malik, arrested the accused on the basis of secret information during the investigation.

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The police are now making efforts to recover the Splendor motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and the mobile phone snatched from the woman.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the accused was also being questioned about his possible involvement in other snatching incidents.

He said providing a safe environment to the public was the police’s top priority. He added that teams were following a zero-tolerance policy against theft and snatching, with clear directions to ensure immediate action whenever an incident took place.