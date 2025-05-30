KONE India inaugurates new office in Mohali

KONE Elevator India, a leading provider of elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors, has expanded its presence in North India by inaugurating a new office in Mohali, Punjab.

The new office, strategically located at Mohali Phase-11, SAS Nagar, will cater to the increasing demand for elevator and escalator solutions across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Haryana. It will also serve as an exhibition centre, showcasing KONE’s advanced elevator designs, innovative features, and cutting-edge technology.

In a press release, Amit Gossain, managing director, KONE India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Mohali. This new office reflects our continued investment in North India.”