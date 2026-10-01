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Home / Chandigarh / Kotak Mahindra Bank ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for freezing ex-manager's account despite sufficient EMI funds

Kotak Mahindra Bank ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for freezing ex-manager's account despite sufficient EMI funds

The complainant argued that while the bank granted him seven days to make the payment, it froze his savings account the very next day

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Kotak Mahindra Bank directed to pay compensation for freezing account without notice. Pic: iStock
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The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Sector 9 branch to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a former chief manager of the bank for freezing his bank account without prior intimation and issuing loan repayment notices despite sufficient funds being available for EMI payments.

The Commission allowed an appeal filed by Baldeep Singh, challenging the October 24, 2024, order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, UT Chandigarh, which had dismissed his complaint against the bank.

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According to the complaint, Baldeep Singh had availed two personal loans from the bank and also held a credit card. He had worked with the bank from 2007 to 2023 and served as a Chief Manager. Intending to settle in Canada with his family, he moved there on December 18, 2021. He submitted his resignation on December 21, 2021, which was accepted, and he was relieved from service on March 25, 2022.

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Singh stated that the EMIs of both personal loans were being regularly paid through his savings account maintained with the bank and that there had been no default on his part. He maintained that sufficient funds were available in the account for EMI payments.

However, the bank froze his savings account on December 29, 2021, before the next EMI became due. It had also issued loan recall notices dated December 28, 2021, for both loan accounts, directing him to clear the outstanding dues within seven days.

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The complainant argued that while the bank granted him seven days to make the payment, it froze his savings account the very next day, preventing him from operating the account and maintaining funds for the upcoming EMI. He said he approached the bank seeking restoration of the account, but no effective action was taken.

The bank contended that the complainant had failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of the loan agreements and that it was entitled to initiate recovery proceedings. The District Commission accepted the bank’s stand and dismissed the complaint.

However, after hearing the matter, the State Commission set aside the District Commission’s order and held the bank guilty of freezing the account without valid reasons.

The Commission directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.

In its order, the State Commission observed that the bank had itself issued recall notices on December 28, 2021, granting the complainant seven days to clear the dues.

The Commission held that the bank’s action deprived the complainant of the opportunity to operate the account and make arrangements for payment, amounting to deficiency in service.

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