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Home / Chandigarh / Kotak Mahindra Bank relationship manager sent to judicial custody in Rs 150-crore fraud case

Kotak Mahindra Bank relationship manager sent to judicial custody in Rs 150-crore fraud case

Panchkula MC had 16 fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 145.03 crore, with a maturity value of Rs 158.02 crore, at the bank’s Sector-11 branch

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:10 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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A local court today sent Kotak Mahindra Bank relationship manager Dilip Singh Raghav to judicial custody in a case related to alleged non-reconciliation of Rs 150 crore funds in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sector-11, Panchkula.

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Raghav, a native of village Ranamau Kasganj, UP, and a resident of Green Enclave, Haibatpur Road, Derabassi, is alleged to have acted as a co-conspirator in executing the fraud.

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According to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Haryana, a preliminary analysis of Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s (MC) bank accounts revealed that Rajat Dahra was among the major beneficiaries in the alleged siphoning of around Rs 150 crore of government funds. The investigating agency told the court that Dahra, in conspiracy with other accused, “transferred more than Rs 70 crore to his personal accounts in an unauthorised manner”.

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Panchkula MC had 16 fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 145.03 crore, with a maturity value of Rs 158.02 crore, at the bank’s Sector-11 branch. Of these, 11 FDs worth Rs 59.58 crore matured on February 16.

However, as of March 18, the deposits stood at only Rs 12.86 crore, raising concerns of large-scale financial irregularities.

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A spokesperson of the bank today said in a statement, “Certain discrepancies have been identified that may affect both the bank and the Municipal Corporation and are currently under examination. Kotak Mahindra Bank has placed an amount of Rs 127 crore with the MC, while the investigation continues. Kotak Mahindra Bank and the MC are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the facts and address the matter appropriately. The bank continues to operate normally and there is no impact on customer services.”

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