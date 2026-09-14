KP Singh re-elected CFA president for third term

Following the election, Singh recommended the name of Ritesh Kohli for the post of secretary. The election process was conducted under the supervision of Justice (retd) Jai Shree Thakur, with the results declared in accordance with Article 11.1 and Schedule III of the Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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Sources claimed that Singh’s third consecutive term was in line with the National Sports Governance Act/Rules, the revised AIFF Constitution and the AIFF election bye-laws, as mentioned in the Electoral Officer’s report.