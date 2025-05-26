Krish attains top rank in junior golf

Chandigarh’s Krish Chawla, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, has scripted history by rising to the No 1 position in the India’s junior golf rankings. He achieved the top tank came following a stellar performance at the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Andhra Pradesh State Junior Boys Golf Tournament, at the East Point Golf Club, in Visakhapatnam from May 19 to 23.

Krish (16) carded rounds of 71, 67, 69 and 73 to claim a total of 8-under-par for the claiming the overall third place. This finish catapulted him to the top of the IGU merit list for the boys’ under-18 age group.

The youngster has now been inducted into the Indian National Junior Squad and has been selected to represent India in two international tournaments. He will tee off at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship to be held at the Hong Kong Golf Club from May 27 to 30, featuring the top junior talent from the region. And, will compete in the Singapore Junior Golf Championship at the Keppel Club from June 3 to 6, where 105 of the best amateur players from 16 countries will battle it out.

“I declined an invitation to compete at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews—the “Mecca of Golf”—in one of the world’s most prestigious amateur events. Instead, I chose to don the Indian jersey,” said the youngster. He is also set to participate in the R&A Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s, England, from June 16 to 21.

“It’s one of the most respected amateur tournaments globally and features 288 top amateurs, and the winner gains coveted exemptions into The Open Championship, The Masters, and the US Open,” he added.

He trains under Jesse Grewal at the Chandigarh Golf Academy and won numerous junior titles, including wins at the Chandigarh Golf Club, and is a part of India’s squad at the APGC Junior Championship 2025. He is currently ranked 942 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). “With unwavering focus, national pride, and world-class potential, Krish is not just a rising star—he’s shaping up to be one of India’s next big names in global golf,” said Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School.