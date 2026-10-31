Krish scripts comeback to win maiden amateur golf title

Chandigarh’s Krish Chawla shot four birdies on the back-nine to seal a two-stroke victory for winning his maiden amateur championship title at the IGU North East Amateur Golf Championship 2026, at Digboi Golf Links in Assam.

The former India No 1 junior golfer carded rounds of 72, 70, 70 and 74 to finish with a total of 286, two-under-par, winning the championship by an impressive two-stroke margin.

Advertisement

The tournament attracted a strong national field comprising some of India’s leading amateur golfers, including several players ranked in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The victory is particularly significant as it marks Chawla’s first championship title since transitioning from junior to amateur golf.

Advertisement

He entered the final round in a commanding position after producing two consecutive rounds of 70. He had taken the lead in the second round and maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard through the third round, entering the final day with a two-stroke advantage.

However, the final round proved to be a stern test. The local lad encountered a difficult start, dropping four shots through bogeys on the front nine. By the turn, the championship had become wide open, with Chawla, Sanju, Aaron Ahuja and Chatanya Pandey all tied for the lead.

Advertisement

With the title hanging in the balance, Chawla responded brilliantly on the back nine. The decisive birdie sequence allowed him to regain control of the championship and establish a winning advantage. Despite the mounting pressure and the challenging playing conditions, he held his nerve until the final hole to complete a memorable two-stroke victory.

His final-round performance was a reflection of his growing maturity as a golfer and his ability to respond positively when confronted with adversity.

“The golf links is regarded as a demanding golfing venue, with challenging weather, narrow fairways, undulating terrain and tricky greens testing every aspect of a player’s game. I am happy to conquer it after a close fight,” said Chawla.

Earlier this year, he won the IGU Northern India Junior Boys Championship at Panchkula Golf Club. This victory was particularly special as it was his final tournament as a junior golfer before making the permanent transition to the amateur circuit. He also represented India at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship 2026, held at Royal Colombo Golf Club, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Recently this month, he participated in the IGU Bio-Gen Rotary Southern India Amateur Golf Championship, at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), Bengaluru, and carded rounds of 69, 73, 73 and 75 to finish tied seventh, further establishing his competitiveness in the amateur category. He supported by Roundglass Academy and trains under renowned golf coach Jesse Grewal at the Chandigarh Golf Academy.