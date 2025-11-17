DT
Home / Chandigarh / Krish youngest from Chandigarh to make the cut in professional golf debut

Krish youngest from Chandigarh to make the cut in professional golf debut

He shot scores of 74 and 74

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:23 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Local golfer Krish Chawla in action. file photo
Seventeen-year-old local golfer, Krish Chawla became the youngest golfer from the city to make the cut in his professional debut at the PGTI Trident Open, which concluded yesterday.

The Rs 1 crore prize-money championship featured 120 of India’s top professionals, making it one of the toughest events on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Playing as an amateur, Chawla shot scores of 74 and 74, securing his place among the top-50 players advancing to rounds three and four.

He not only made the cut, but also emerged as the only amateur to do so, earning him the Lowest Amateur Trophy of the tournament. He went on to finish with an impressive T-46th position, carding rounds of 74, 74, 75, and 73 in his maiden professional appearance.

“Playing in my first professional event and making the cut gives me tremendous confidence,” said Chawla. “This experience will help me as I prepare for two major upcoming tournaments — the All-India Junior Championship at ITC Classic Golf Resort, Manesar, and the All-India Amateur Championship at Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata — both scheduled for December,” he added.

Chawla is one of India’s leading junior golfers with an established World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and represents Chandigarh at national and international levels. His performance at the PGTI Trident Open marks a significant milestone in his journey.

