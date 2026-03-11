Krishi Mach Expo 2026 to begin from March 13 in Chandigarh

Fortune Exhibitors Pvt Ltd is set to organise Krishi Mach Expo 2026, one of India’s leading exhibitions on agricultural machinery, dairy equipment and agriculture technology, from March 13 to 15 at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The three-day event will be open for farmers, industry professionals and public with free entry for all visitors.

The expo is being organised under the aegis of Chandigarh Chamber of Industry, Laghu Udyog Sangh, District Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University, and State Support Mission Haryana, along with support from various industry bodies including Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

More than 200 stalls will be set up at the exhibition, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore the latest agricultural machinery, dairy solutions, and modern farming equipment. Farmers will be able to see demonstrations of over 100 agricultural machines and interact directly with manufacturers and technology providers.

Several major companies and institutions are expected to participate in the expo, including Param Agro Industries (Dhuri), Onassis Armours Pvt Ltd, Agrarian Pvt Ltd, Gandhi Nagar Incubation Centre, Chandigarh University, CSIO, Central Warehousing Corporation, and KBS Agro Private Limited, among others.

Over 60 agricultural scientists and experts will also participate in the exhibition and share their knowledge with farmers about modern technologies, innovative practices and opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and industry professionals from Punjab, Haryana and nearby states.