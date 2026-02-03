Kritika wins weightlifting gold

Kritika Rana lifted a massive 210 kg to win the top position in the senior 86 kg weight group event during the Chandigarh ASMITA Weightlifting League for Youth, Juniors and Seniors. It was organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association at the Sector 42 sports complex.

Advertisement

Rajwinder Kaur lifted 77 kg to claim second position. In the junior +86 kg category, Navjot Choudhary lifted 200 kg and Sanna lifted 170 kg to claim top two positions. In the senior + 86kg event, Navjot Choudhary won the gold medal, followed by Sanna with a lift of 170 kg.

Advertisement