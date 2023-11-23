Kuljeet Academy register win in challenge cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Kuljeet Football Academy (Punjab) defeated NRL Football (Club) Assam 1-0 in the inaugural match of the 19th Edition of Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament for Boys (U-17) being held at Sports Complex, Sector 46.

The solitary goal for Kuljeet Football Academy was scored by Mustafa in the 20th minute of the 1st half. In all, 17 teams from all over India are participating in this tournament and league matches will continue at sports complexes in Sector 46 and Sector 42. The final will be held at Sector 46.

