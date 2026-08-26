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Home / Chandigarh / Kuljit, Binny shine in Chandigarh Golf Club medal round

Kuljit, Binny shine in Chandigarh Golf Club medal round

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Winners of a tournament held by the Chandigarh Golf Club receive trophies at a programme.
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Kuljit Suri with a net score of 42 won the women above 75 years (nine-hole) event, followed by Kiran BM Singh with a score of 46, during the monthly medal round of the Chandigarh Golf Club.

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The event was as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the club.

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In the women’s above 75 years (18 holes) category, Binny Bath won the gold medal. In the ladies’ category (18 holes), Manpreet Sandhu and Harinder Grewal claimed the top two positions.

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Ashwinder Singh and Manmohanjit Singh Chadha won the straightest drive event, while AS Pannu bagged the award of closest to pin.

In the men’s above 85 years (nine-hole) event, Cdr Jagbir S Dhillon won the top position, while Bhupinder Singh Toor finished second.

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In the men’s above 75 years (nine holes) event, Maj Gen Manmohan Singh claimed the gold medal, followed by Col MS Sidhu.

In the male handicap (19-24) category, Anurag Mittal won the top honour, followed by Sukhinder Sandhu.

In the handicap (10-18) category, Col VK Madra and Amrinder Singh claimed first and second positions, respectively, while in the handicap (0-9) category, Jaspreet Singh Bakshi won, followed by Rakesh Jolly claiming the second position. Amarinder Singh Brar bagged the overall Bbest (net) title, while Col Navneet Pal Singh finished second. In the gross category, Padamjit Singh Sandhu bagged the overall trophy, followed by Col SDS Batth at the second position.

Col SDS Batth, Vikram Bhagwan and Himmat Singh Sandhu (77) were the top three position holders, respectively, for the loser’s plate. The Independence Day Cup was won by Major Rajinder Singh Virk and Dr Ravisher Singh Toor, while the team of Darvesh Kumar and Sanjeev Talwar finished second.

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