Kullu man held with charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the local police has arrested a 34-year-old man with 1.420 kg of charas at Sector 52. The suspect, Nok Singh, is a resident of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Cables of solar plant stolen

Chandigarh: Unidentified persons stole cables of a solar power plant installed at Government Home Science College, Sector 10. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation. TNS

House burgled at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in New Indira Colony, Mani Majra. Sanjeet Singh alleged that a person, named Dev, along with two others, stole jewellery, taps and Rs 10,000 in cash. The police have registered a case at the IT Park police station. TNS

3 found drinking in public place

Chandigarh: Three persons were arrested for consuming liquor at public places and causing nuisance. Mohan Singh Negi, a resident of Nayagaon, was held from the Sector 11 market, while Kultar Singh Rana and Ajay Singh, both residents of Dhanas, were arrested from the Sector 15 market. Cases against them have been registered at the Sector 11 police station. They were later released on bail.