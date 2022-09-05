Kumbhra residents protest dirty water supply in village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

Residents of Kumbhra today staged a protest complaining about the supply of dirty, muddy tap water in the village for past few days due to which villagers were falling ill.

The protesters alleged that the tap water was getting contaminated due to leakage and muddy water with foul smell was running from the taps. Children and elderly are complaining of stomach ache and loose motion.

Residents alleged that the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, was not paying any attention to the problem. The councillors too were unmoved. Women protesters held the dirty tap water-filled bottles from their homes.

A village resident and social activist, Balwinder Singh Kumbhra, said, "The Mohali MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party should intervene and resolve the matter."

Gurnam Kaur, former block committee member of Kumbhra, said, "Residents are facing this problem for the past sometime but nothing has been done to end their woes."

Village residents Paramjit Kaur, Karamjit Kaur and Mandeep Kaur said children and elderly were falling sick daily. "Tap water is getting contaminated due to leakage and muddy water with foul smell is flowing from taps," they complained.