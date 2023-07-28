Kurali CHC to be upgraded: DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 27

The Community Health Centre (CHC), Kurali, would soon get a facelift as a secondary health care institution, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain while reviewing prestigious projects with GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Gupta at a high-level meeting here today.

The project would be undertaken by GMADA. An ultramodern health facility would be set up to upgrade the existing CHC.

Jain discussed various modules with the Gupta and CHC SMO Rajendra Bhushan.

A state-of-the-art public library will also come up in Mohali. The DC has asked Gupta to earmark 0.6 acres of easily approachable land for the construction of the library.

To ease out traffic snarls in Mohali, seven new rotaries would be built, said Jain while discussing the plan with Gupta and state traffic adviser Navdeep Aseeja. GMADA chief Gupta apprised that about 50 traffic marshals would be deployed to regulate traffic in Mohali city for a year.

Besides, discussions were also held on the construction of the shortest route from Chandigarh to the international airport.

It was proposed to carry out a hydrological survey of Mohali to keep it safe from floods. The deliberations with the IIT-Hyderabad are going on about it. It was planned to club the Aerocity and non-corporation areas with the Mohali Municipal Corporation for sanitation purposes.

Reviewing the progress of setting up of a residential complex for police and judicial officers, it was told that 11.41 acres have been earmarked in Sector 90 to explore the feasibility of the proposal to set up Police Lines.

The DC insisted upon expediting the finalising of the Gharuan Master Plan process to regulate the development and make it sustainable for future expansion.

