Kurali couple attacked with knife at home; wife dies

The police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly attacking a couple with a knife at their residence in Kurali on Friday, leaving the woman dead and her husband seriously injured.

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The victim, Saroj Devi (45), wife of Om Nath Rai, was attacked at her residence in Ward No. 13 on Badali Road, Kurali, around 12.30 pm. Her husband was stabbed in the abdomen. He is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, here.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Kurali, was allegedly opposed to his sister’s decision to marry Bittu, the couple’s son.

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On learning about the marriage, Sonu went to Om Nath’s residence armed with a knife and attacked Saroj Devi and Om Nath, the police said.

On the statement of the injured, an FIR was registered at the City Kurali police station under Sections 109 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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A police team arrested Sonu within five hours of the incident.