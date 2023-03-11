Kurali govt hospital to get Rs 6-crore facelift

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 10
The government hospital in Kurali will be renovated with Rs 6 crore to provide better health facilities to residents. An amount of Rs 2 crore has already been sanctioned for the purpose.
An additional Rs 9 crore proposal has been sent to increase the capacity from the existing 24 beds at the hospital. Officials said Kharar hospital is also being renovated. The town is set for a makeover with beautification of pillars under the flyover with exotic plants, paintings and social messages with the help of corporate social responsibility.
Two ‘Schools of Eminence’will be developed with ultra-modern facilities.
