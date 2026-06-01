Kush, Azad shine with bat at Chandigarh Premier League

Dipender Kush scored 62 off 38 balls to guide Rock Garden Warriors to a convincing 50-run victory over Tricity Bashers at the Chandigarh Premier League in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula.

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Batting first, Warriors posted 207 runs. Kush scored 62 runs, including five boundaries and three sixes. He received valuable support from Raman Bishnoi (46) and Nikhil Kumar (43).

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In reply, Bashers struggled to keep pace with the required run rate despite a fighting 53 from skipper Devang Kaushik and a quickfire 30 by Tushar Joshi. Chetan Redhu (3/20) and Nishunk Birla (3/23) were the two main wicket takers, as they restricted the side at 157/8.

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Earlier, a composed half-century by skipper Arjun Azad helped Capital Strikers log an eight-wicket victory over Royal Titans. After electing to field, Strikers restricted Titans to 122/8 in 20 overs. Markanday Panchal (40) and Arjit Pannu (29) were the two main scorers for the side. Sahil Kumar claimed three wickets and Jaskirat Singh Mehra two. In reply, Strikers chased down the target in just 15.5 overs with Azad posting unbeaten 57 off 38 balls, Nehal Pajni 35 and Pardeep Yadav 20.